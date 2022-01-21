Man Fleeing LAPD in a High-Speed Motorcycle Chase Dies in Head-on Crash; Incident Caught on Live TV [Watch]

A speeding biker who was being chased by the LAPD helicopter died in a brutal head-on crash. The horrifying incident was caught on live TV on Thursday. The unidentified motorcyclist was speeding down Roscoe Boulevard in West Hills, California at about 1 pm. He crashed into a vehicle head-on before making a left turn.

LAPD spokesman Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told the Post the cops determined that the biker was riding a stolen vehicle after running the license plates. The officers then called on an LAPD helicopter to help hunt the motorcyclist, who took off at a soaring speed. Sgt. Borihanh noted that police vehicles did not pursue the motorcyclist.

'Oh my gosh!'

The motorcyclist, whose identity is not clear at the moment was declared dead at the scene. The horrible incident was caught on air by a local CBS news station following the pursuit. The Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga Division responded to the accident.

"Oh my Gosh! We have just seen, sorry, we just saw that motorcycle crash into a car there at the intersection," an anchor said while clasping her hand to her face in utter horror. More details about the incident or the motorcyclist were not available at the moment.

'Two other people suffered injuries in the crash'

Aerial images from NewsChopper4 showed a disoriented maroon sedan and a crashed motorcycle. It is not clear at the moment how many people were traveling in the car. However, according to NBC, two other people suffered injuries in the crash. The extent f their injuries was not clear. Their identity is also not known at the moment.