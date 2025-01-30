Man Fined for Installing Warning Lights on His Car Without Permission in Singapore

A 55-year-old man has been fined on Thursday for modifying his car with four red-and-blue warning lights. Additionally, he adorned his car with "Emergency Response Team" stickers.

Lim Kim Long, who believes it is his responsibility to help accident victims, told Shin Min Daily News that he had witnessed two cars collide on the Pan-Island Expressway in January last year.

He added that he had stopped to assist and administer First Aid to a driver whose hand had been injured by an airbag. However, auxiliary police officers arrived and questioned him about the lights, while he was assisting the injured driver. They also noted his identification details.

An automated external defibrillator (AED), a stretcher, a fire extinguisher, and a first aid pack are all kept in the certified first responder's vehicle. He clarified that when he stops to help at accident scenes, he employs the warning lights for safety.

He told Asia One, "I purchased the warning lights online and installed them on the front and rear of my car. I activate them only after stopping at an accident site to help those injured."

Due to the unauthorized installation of extra warning lights, Lim was notified the next day that he needed to send his vehicle for inspection by February 4, 2024.

In addition, he was fined $100 for violating the Road Traffic Act by installing warning lights without permission and by neglecting to get his car inspected.

In response to the charge, he said, "I didn't comply because I have a clear conscience about my actions."