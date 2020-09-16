A brain wrapped in a tin foil was discovered after it washed up on a beach by a shocked artist. Jimmy Senda, who is a local artist in Wisconsin was taking a stroll on the beach in the morning. The artist who makes sculptures with interesting items that he finds made the discovery.

The incident took place on Samuel Myers Park Beach, in Racine, Wisconsin in the US. The artist found the brain after he spotted a square package held together by a pink elastic-plastic band. Senda said that the incident got the better of him and he unwrapped the package to discover what looks like a human brain inside. "I don't really know how to explain it, it didn't register... I was just like, 'What is this?'", Senda told FOX10 News.

Man Finds Suspected Brain on Beach

"I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band. Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast – kind of. It took a little bit for it to really [register] of what was going on; it was a brain," he added.

Flowers and what is probably paper having Mandarin characters printed on it were also found inside the package with the suspected brain. The artist mentioned that he found some city employees working nearby and went to them for asking what they thought the object was. "And they're like, 'yeah, that's a brain,'" Senda stated.

The artist then called the police and they also responded in the same manner. Senda normally walks on the beaches further north and stated that it has been quite some time since he went to Myers Park. Although it was shocking to him, he was also glad that he got hold of the package and it was not found by any local children.

"There's a lot of kids and families that are down here, and what happens if a kid would have found it?", Senda said. The police told FOX6 News that the brain is not believed to be of a human. But the authorities are also waiting on a confirmation from the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.