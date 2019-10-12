A web designer and a self-confessed arachnophobe, Liam Gomez, recently found a spider in his ear after he called in sick to work saying that he's suffering from earache and vertigo. The 27-year-old plunged a cotton bud into his ear as he heard a faint scratching sound.

"When I woke up a couple of hours later, I could still feel the sensation, but also hear a faint scratching sound, so I decided to investigate with a cotton bud," Gomez, who hails from Folkestone, Kent, stated, "It came out clean, apart from a single leg! It was at that point I thought - 'oh god, I know what that means!"

The web designer mentioned, "My initial reaction was just to get the bloody thing out of me as fast as possible - I was obviously revolted as I hate spiders!" To ease it, he applied olive oil and saw a spider's leg stuck to the cotton bud."

According to a Daily Mail report, Gomez has vowed to wear earmuffs to bed from now on. He is still worried and stated, "I didn't think to check if it was female. I'm hoping it was male because I'm really hoping it didn't have to chance to lay eggs!"

Reportedly, a day before, Gomez discovered a spider's nest above his front door, with lots of hatchlings and swept them away with a broom. The next morning, he woke up with blocked ears and vertigo, so I called in sick to work.

The web designer assumed that the spider was from the nest he cleared which must have got into his ear overnight. He mentioned that it can be some sort of a revenge mission.

Gomez further went on to say that he made sure that his ear was clean as he used a hairpin and a cotton bud to remove the spider.