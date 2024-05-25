Man City vs Man United Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Final Online in the US, UK and India

Recently-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City will face city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final of the 2023-24 season at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday. Manchester City are aiming to achieve an unprecedented back-to-back double.

Pep Guardiola's dominant squad shows no signs of slowing down, with Phil Foden emerging as one of the Premier League's standout players this season. For Manchester United, securing victory is crucial to ensure European qualification following their disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League. No doubt, an exciting encounter is awaited on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the all-important FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Big-Ticket Match

The FA Cup is the oldest active football competition globally, and this year's final will see a repeat of the 2022-23 grand finale, which Manchester City won 2-1 thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's two goals. It marked City's seventh FA Cup title.

Guardiola's team secured their fourth consecutive Premier League crown this season and are now eyeing the domestic double by adding the FA Cup to their achievements. In the semi-final, the Cityzens defeated Chelsea 1-0 with Bernardo Silva's 84th-minute goal.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have won the FA Cup 12 times, second only to Arsenal's 14 titles. However, the Red Devils last won the trophy in 2016 and have struggled to reclaim it since.

In the semi-finals, Manchester United almost faced a shock defeat by Championship side Coventry City. Despite taking a three-goal lead, the underdogs staged an incredible second-half comeback to force the tie into a penalty shootout. Erik ten Hag's team ultimately prevailed in the shootout to secure their spot in the final.

Here's how to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final.

When and Where

This FA Cup final from Wembley Stadium kicks off on Saturday, May 25 at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST (Sun).

How to Watch Online

United Kingdom: The Man City vs Man United FA Cup 2023-24 final will be broadcast live on BBC. Live streaming of the match will be available on ITVX (UK) and BBC iPlayer (UK).

United States: The Man United vs. Man City FA Cup 2023-24 final will be livestreamed on ESPN+

India: Live streaming of the Man City vs Man United FA Cup 2023-24 final will be on SonyLiv. The MCFC vs MUFC FA Cup final will be broadcast live on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.