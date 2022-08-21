Man Chops Off His Own Testicles; Ghanaian Farmer Was Half-asleep dreaming About Cutting Meat For Family Meal

A man has cut off his own testicles in sleep while dreaming about cutting meat. Ghanaian farmer Kofi Atta, 47, is in hospital and is trying to raise funds for his surgery.

Atta dozed off in an armchair and said he managed to pick up a knife and injure himself whilst dreaming about cutting meat. Still, in a dream-like state, he called for two neighbors who rushed to his house and found him alone, covered in blood, according to Daily Star.

"I was sitting in my chair when I dozed off. In my sleep I dreamt that I was cutting some meat in front of me. I don't remember how I picked up the knife, even I am confused," Atta told BBC Pidgin.

The Ghana man was anxious as he elaborated that he was unsure what exactly happened to him. After cutting the genitals, when Atta stood up, he realized a sharp pain in his genitals.

Kofi was taken to the hospital when his neighbors saw him bleeding. Due to the massive loss of blood, Kofi was unconscious for a long time and only came out of the dream state in the hospital.

