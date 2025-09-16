Man Charged with Possessing Vape Device Containing Cannabis Substance in Singapore

A 35-year-old man was handed six charges for drug-related offences on Monday, September 15, in Singapore.

On April 16, the man was allegedly found in possession of a vape pen that contained a substance related to cannabis while he was in a unit at Marina One Residences.

Harting Chitty Harold Ivan was also charged with consuming chocolate laced with psilocin, which is a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, at the unit in Marina Way, near Bayfront Avenue, on the same day.

The American man allegedly used cannabis on or before April 16, according to court documents.

Additionally, he was charged with attempting to acquire nine vape devices, six of which were found to contain a substance related to cannabis.

On October 13, his case will be brought up in court once more.

If found guilty of cannabis use, he faces a maximum fine of S$20,000 and a sentence of one to ten years in prison.

If found guilty of possessing a vape device that contains a substance related to cannabis, the offender faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to S$20,000.