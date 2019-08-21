A 48-year-old man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for causing brutal suffering to his pet dog that killed the four-legged canine.

The accused, Yeo Wee Soon attempted to discipline his dog and during that process, he struck the animal until it collapsed. Later he saw the dog was not responding, Yeo tried to revive the poodle by hitting its head against a bathtub.

He also put his dog under the cold shower, inside ice water but seeing that it was not responding he then placed the four-legged canine in a bucket and dropped into a river, where it died.

During the hearing, the court came to know that Yeo had bought the dog To-Bi online a week before the incident. On the day of the incident when the accused was washing his pet, it struggled and to discipline it, he struck the pet twice.

Accidentally the dog bit his finger, he struck the dog so hard that the four-legged animal collapsed. In an attempt to revive the canine, he'd hit its head against the bathtub and placed it in ice water.

He showered it in cold and then placed the pet in a bucket and dropped it into the river along Delta Avenue.

Yeo's parents heard the dog wailing and on the day of the incident, they saw him going out with a bucket but returning empty-handed. Later, when the parents could not find the dog inside the house, they filed a police complaint.

However, during court hearing the lawyer, representing Yeo told the court that the accused did not intend to cause any harm to the dog. She also said that her client was undergoing some medical evaluation and treatment, so he is not in the position to be locked behind the bars.

Understanding these issues, District Judge Eddy Tham asked for reports to assess if Yeo was suitable for a mandatory treatment order and community service order.

Yeo will face his sentence on September 17.

As per the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), any person found guilty of animal abuse in Singapore will be charged under the Animals and Birds Act. First-time offenders of animal cruelty could be fined up to $15,000, jailed up to 18 months or both.

Offenders who are in animal-related businesses will face heftier penalties for animal cruelty up to $40,000 in fines or jail, not exceeding two years or both. Being cruel to an animal is considered a crime in Singapore and the convict may even face a jail term of up to one year or fine up to $10,000 or both.