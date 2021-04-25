A man of action, here's Roozbeh 'Bruce' Aghaie Pour's lighting path to success!

The Entertainment business welcomed Roozbeh Aghaie Pour with open arms at a very tenacious age. Roozbeh was sure he wanted to become undefeatable in this business with his skills set and started working from scratch.

By the age of 18, where one spends their days living the best life, he worked on building his best life and was managing some of the biggest artists of the time.

In his early 20's, he was the road manager for some of today's music legends; Busta Rhymes, Mobb Depp, Three 6 Mafia and much more. Being a road manager for HR Booking also allowed him to shake hands with hidden talents and network and build a class apart brand.

World Tours for 90's favourite Pitbull, Lil John, Akon etc were managed by Roozbeh and his company which helped the artists take the quantum leap they deserved giving them fame globally.

With constantly making the best use of his resources and adding new valuable assets in his company, Roozbeh has managed to have a good grip in the global market.

Roozbeh and his brother Siavash together operate the business and continue to manage and help mainstream artists, athletes and celebrities grow and be known across for their talent.