Man, 43, Dies After Falling from Height in Workplace Accident in Singapore

A 43-year-old Singaporean man died after falling from a tower at a worksite near the Padang on May 30 while he was abseiling.

The Ministry of Manpower said that the man, who was a freelance industrial rope access worker, was rappelling down an 18m-high steel tower on Connaught Drive when his single anchorage rope failed, leading him to plummet.

According to reports, the man was immediately taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The ministry said, as quoted by The Straits Times, "As a general safety reminder, personnel descending tall steel towers must utilise appropriate fall protection systems, such as secondary independent lifelines and other suitable safety devices." The investigation is ongoing.

In a media statement, the man's employer, Showtec International, stated the victim was a rigger and that the company is aiding the man's family.

Riggers, according to the National Youth Council's Discover On My Way website, work with lifting equipment and perform regular system checks and maintenance.

Between February and April 2025, 13 stop-work orders and fines totaling more than $375,000 were issued to enterprises judged to have violated rules protecting workers performing duties in high areas, according to MOM earlier in May.

The safety infractions were identified during inspections of around 550 work sites from February to April.