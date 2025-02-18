Man, 41, Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer with Baseball Bat in Singapore's Whampoa

A 41-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of using a baseball bat to assault and hurt a police officer.

According to a news release issued by the police on Monday, February 17, they received a call for help at Block 81, Whampoa Drive, on Saturday at approximately 7:35 pm.

Public witnesses reported seeing a man try to strike a woman with a baton, but the culprit was able to escape before police could reach.

Man refused to cooperate

Officers from Tanglin Police Division were able to determine the 41-year-old man's identify and whereabouts through follow-up investigations.

The police said, "When confronted by the officers, the man refused to cooperate and turned aggressive."

"During the arrest, the man allegedly assaulted one officer with a baseball bat and threw a mug at him," the police added.

This resulted in hand and head injuries for a 49-year-old cop, who was later released with two days of medical leave.

The police stated that violence against its officers or public servants while they are performing their responsibilities is not tolerated at all.

"The police will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who endanger the safety of our officers," the press release added.

Arrested for a number of other offenses?

The man will face charges in court on February 18 after being arrested for a number of other offenses. He will face one count of intentionally hurting someone with a hazardous weapon and one count of intentionally hurting someone to prevent a public worker from performing their duties.

For the crime of willfully injuring someone with a hazardous weapon, the man might be punished with a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of these.

A public official who willfully injures another person while doing their duties faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or caning.

The suspect is also being investigated for criminal intimidation, purposeful harassment, and harming someone by putting their safety in jeopardy.