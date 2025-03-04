A traffic controller lost his life following a work-related mishap with a road roller in Joo Chiat on Monday, March 3. An SCDF paramedic declared the 66-year-old man dead at the scene.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA on Tuesday, March 4, that they were notified of the collision at 175 Carpmael Road on Monday at approximately 4 pm.

According to authorities, a 39-year-old man who operated a road roller was taken into custody for causing death via negligence. However, the investigations are still going on.

For additional information, CNA has been in touch with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Compared to 14 occurrences during the same period last year, there were 19 workplace fatalities in the first half of 2024.

Man, 39, Arrested After 66-Year-Old Traffic Controller Dies in Accident Involving Road Roller at Singapore's Joo Chiat