Man, 32, Arrested for Motorcycle Theft Within One Hour in Singapore

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, April 3, for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of motorcycle.

The Singapore Police Force said in a press release that they were informed about a case of theft of motorcycle at an open space carpark along Geylang Road on Thursday at about 6pm.

The statement read, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre and Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within one hour of the report. The stolen motorcycle was recovered."

On Saturday, April 5, the man will face charges of motor vehicle theft under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871. The offense is punishable by up to seven years in jail and a fine.

In order to prevent such theft, the police have advised all vehicle owners to be vigilant and to park motorcycle in well-lit areas. The advisory also included measures such as, installing anti-theft alarm for motorcycle, using motorcycle canvas to cover the motorcycle and securing both ends, using additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.

The police also asked the vehicle owners to remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended; and warned them not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box.