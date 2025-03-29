Man, 30, Under Probe for Assaulting 31-Year-Old SMRT Bus Driver at Singapore's Boon Lay Interchange

After an altercation with a passenger at Boon Lay interchange on Friday morning, March 28, a 31-year-old bus driver was transported to the hospital.

The police said a 30-year-old male passenger is cooperating with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Bus operator SMRT responded to questions from The Straits Times by stating that a passenger and one of its bus drivers got into a fight because of a miscommunication that happened during the bus ride.

The passenger directed vulgarities at the bus driver after getting off, which caused the driver to notify the Bus Operations Control Centre (BOCC).

The police were then called in for support by the BOCC. The passenger aggressively attacked the bus driver as he attempted to stop him from leaving the property before the police arrived.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it received a plea for help at around 7.45 am. According to the SCDF and the police, the bus driver was transported to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital while conscious.

A video footage of the incident that was sent to the Chinese-language publication Shin Min Daily News showed a man being stopped by SMRT employees.

The police said that the investigations are still going on.