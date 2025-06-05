Man, 28, to be Charged for Alleged Involvement in Multiple Cheating Cases in Singapore

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, June 4, for his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force said in a press release that they received a report on May 31 May from a victim stating that a man had contacted him to purchase a gold necklace from his jewelry shop but failed to make payment upon delivery.

The man gave the victim a screenshot of a supposedly successful payment, prompting the shop owner to deliver the gold jewelry to him via courier services.

The victim finally realized he had been duped when he checked his company's bank account and noticed that he had not received paid for the transaction.

SPF said, "Investigations revealed that the man is also believed to be involved in several e-commerce scams where victims had made payments amounting to more than S$11,600 for items listed on Carousell but did not receive the items after payment was made."

"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on June 3. The man will be charged in court on June 5 June with cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine," the statement added.

The police take serious action against anyone who may be involved in scams or fraudulent activities. Offenders will face serious consequences in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are reminded to exercise caution while making online purchases and to carefully verify payment transactions before handing over any merchandise. Before distributing their goods, business owners should verify that payments have been correctly credited to their bank accounts.