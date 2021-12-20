Man, 26, With No Prior health Conditions Dies after Pfizer Vaccine 'Likely' Caused Heart Problem

A 26-year-old man died in New Zealand after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities revealed that the man did not have any health problems before getting jabbed and probably developed a 'rare heart problem' due to the vaccine, leading to his death. Rory James Nairn, 26, died less than two weeks after receiving his first COVID jab. He took his last breath in his Dunedin home on November 17.

A rare inflammation of heart muscle identified as myocarditis was established as the 'likely' cause of death in a preliminary post mortem. According to DailyMail, the said 'condition' was 'probably' brought on by the Pfizer COVID jab.

Nairn's fiancee, Ashleigh Wilson noted that he started feeling 'flutters' a few hours after receiving the vaccine. The couple, however, dismissed the symptom as a by-product of stress, as they were in the midst of selling and buying a house, along with planning a wedding. Nairn did not seek a medical opinion or treatment for his symptoms.

When Nairn's condition worsened on November 17, at around 3 am the couple decided to go to the hospital. However, Nairn collapsed on the bathroom floor while getting ready to go to the hospital. He was declared dead later. Authorities said in a statement about Nairn's death that based on currently available information, 'myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual.'

Nairn's fiancee, Wilson, who is vaccinated, stated that his symptoms started a few hours after receiving the shot and persisted for 12 days after which he experienced 'heart palpitations' and an 'uncomfortable feeling' in his chest. She said that they decided to go to the hospital for 'reassurance' at 3 am when Nairn 'went into cardiac arrest and died instantly in their home.'

"I watched him die and I could not get to him. We were about to leave for the hospital and he was in the toilet," Wilson told NZ Herald. She noted that she called 111 and paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive Nairn for about 40 minutes before pronouncing him dead. "He was 26 years old, with no pre-existing medical conditions. He played rugby, went diving and hunting on the weekends, worked hard as a plumber," Wilson said.

Wilson noted that she now wants people to be more aware of the potential side effects of the jab so they know the alarming signs and when to seek help.