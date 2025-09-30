Man, 25, Caught Trying to Sneak 9,200 Vape Pods into Singapore in Fake Power Bank Shipment

A 25-year-old man was arrested for smuggling more than 9,200 vape pods into Singapore.

The police, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint release on Tuesday, September 30, that the vape pods were discovered on September 17 at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station.

The pods were hidden inside an incoming cargo container that was said to hold power banks.

A Singaporean man connected to the shipment was identified by HSA and the police on September 18. He was later taken into custody on suspicion of bringing in vape pods illegally.

An additional 85 vape pods and their associated parts were discovered with the man.

The seized goods have a combined street value of over S$51,000.

Importing, distributing, selling, or providing vapes and their accessories can result in a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail sentence of up to six months, or both.

On subsequent convictions, an offender faces a maximum fine of S$20,000, a maximum jail sentence of one year, or both.

Those found in possession of, using, or purchasing vapes face harsher penalties than previously under the intensified crackdown on vapes, which went into effect on September 1.

A S$700 fine will be imposed on first-time offenders who are 18 years of age or older. If second-time offenders don't complete rehabilitation, they will be prosecuted. A fine of up to S$2,000 could be imposed on anyone found using vapes for the third time or more.

The investigations are still going on.