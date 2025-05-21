Man, 23, Rushed to Hospital Following Accident on Singapore's CTE Causing Massive Congestion

A 23-year-old male car driver was rushed to the hospital after an accident involving his car and a lorry on CTE on Wednesday morning, May 21.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident on CTE towards SLE after the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit at 6.05am.

According to reports, SCDF arrived at the spot and rescued the driver who was trapped in the driver's seat of a car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The authorities said that the man was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. They also added that a 25-year-old male lorry driver and a 22-year-old female passenger also sustained minor injuries. However, they refused to be taken to hospital.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared a post on platform X at 6.15 am advising the public to avoid Lanes 1 and 2 of the expressway. Four minutes later, it added Lane 3 to the list of lanes to avoid.

Later in another post, the LTA alerted the road users that there was congestion till Braddell Road, and they should avoid Lanes 3 and 4.

A video which was shared on Telegram group SGRoad Blocks showed a lorry flipped on its side, while the rescue workers were seen assisting those inside a silver multi-purpose vehicle. The vehicles appeared to be a few metres apart.

A fire engine and two ambulances were also spotted seen in the video.

The police said that the male car driver is assisting with the investigations.