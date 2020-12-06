The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is being held in Korea for the first time in 11 years. The biggest music award function is being organised without the live crowd in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday, 6 December.

The awards will be presented in nearly 20 categories that include World Icon of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Music Video. In addition to it, the event is packed with performances from Ateez, BTS, Cravity, Enhypen, (G)I-DLE, GOT7, IZ*ONE, JO1, Mamamoo, Monsta X, NCT, Oh My Girl, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Taemin, The Boyz, Treasure, Twice and TXT. The voting was closed Saturday evening.

As far as presenters are concerned, James Corden, Bae Jung Nam, Byun Woo Seok, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Gong Myung, Go Bo Gyeol, Hwang In Yeob, Im Soo Hyang, Im Soo Jung, Jeon Hye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Joo Woo Jae, Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Moon Sung, Kang Han Na, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Da Hee, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Yoo Bi, Park Gyu Young, Park Ha Sun, Park Seo Joon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yoo Yeon Seok, Yang Kyung Won and Yoon Park are part of the star-studded line-up.

How to Watch the Event online?

The Mnet Asian Music Awards will be streamed live on countries across the globe. Here, we are providing live streaming details:

Hong Kong: tvN Asia, JOOX.com, ViuTVsix / ViuTV / www.viu.tv

Indonesia: Indosiar/ www.vidio.com

Japan: Mnet Japan / Mnet Smart au Smart Pass

Korea: Mnet, Olive

Malaysia: tvN Asia, Joox.com

Maldives: tvNAsia

Myanmar: tvNAsia, Joox.com

Philippines: tvN Asia, GigiaLife, gigafest.smart

Singapore: tvN Asia, mewatch.sg

Sri Lanka: tvN Asia

Taiwan: tvN Asia, friDay Video, friDay Music

Thailand: tvN Asia, JOOX.com

USA: mama.kconusa.com

Vietnam: FPT TV, Foxyv

The official ceremony will commence with the red carpet beginning at 2 pm (TH/ID Standard Time) or 3 pm (PH/SG/MY Standard Time).

Complete List of Nominees:

Best New Male Artist

CRAVITY

MCND

TOO

TREASURE

Wei

Best New Female Artist

cignature

Natty

SECRET NUMBER

Weeekly

woo!ah!

Best Male Artist

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Taemin

Best Female Artist

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh My Girl

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"

EXO – "Obsession"

NCT 127 – "Kick It"

TXT – "Can't You See Me?"

BTS – "Dynamite"

SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"

Best Dance Performance Female Group

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

Best Dance Performance Solo

Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

Jessi – "NUNU NANA"

Taemin – "Criminal"

Hwasa – "Maria"

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER – "Hold"

Noel – "Late Night"

NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"

Davichi – "Dear."

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

Baekhyun – "Candy"

IU – "Blueming"

Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"

Taeyeon – "Spark"

Best Band Performance

DAY6 – "Zombie"

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

N.Flying – "Oh really."

LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"

HYUKOH – "Help"

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)

YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hi – "Holo"

Zico – "Any song"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Best OST

Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")

Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")

Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")

Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")

Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")

Best Collaboration

Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"

IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)

Song of the Year

ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"

Baekhyun – "Candy"

Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – "Dynamite"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Davichi – "Dear."

DAY6 – "Zombie"

EXO – "Obsession"

Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")

Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)

Hwasa – "Maria"

HYUKOH – "Help"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

IU – "Blueming"

IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"

Jessi – "NUNU NANA"

Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")

Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")

Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"

Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"

Lee Hi – "Holo"

LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

N.Flying – "Oh really."

NCT 127 – "Kick It"

Noel – "Late Night"

NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")

SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"

Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

Taemin – "Criminal"

Taeyeon – "Spark"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

TXT – "Can't You See Me?"

WINNER – "Hold"

YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Zico – "Any song"

Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)

Artist of the Year

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ*ONE

Kang Daniel

MAMAMOO

MCND

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

WEi

woo!ah!

Zico

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10