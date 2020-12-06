The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is being held in Korea for the first time in 11 years. The biggest music award function is being organised without the live crowd in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday, 6 December.
The awards will be presented in nearly 20 categories that include World Icon of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Music Video. In addition to it, the event is packed with performances from Ateez, BTS, Cravity, Enhypen, (G)I-DLE, GOT7, IZ*ONE, JO1, Mamamoo, Monsta X, NCT, Oh My Girl, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Taemin, The Boyz, Treasure, Twice and TXT. The voting was closed Saturday evening.
As far as presenters are concerned, James Corden, Bae Jung Nam, Byun Woo Seok, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Gong Myung, Go Bo Gyeol, Hwang In Yeob, Im Soo Hyang, Im Soo Jung, Jeon Hye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Joo Woo Jae, Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Moon Sung, Kang Han Na, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Da Hee, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Yoo Bi, Park Gyu Young, Park Ha Sun, Park Seo Joon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yoo Yeon Seok, Yang Kyung Won and Yoon Park are part of the star-studded line-up.
How to Watch the Event online?
The Mnet Asian Music Awards will be streamed live on countries across the globe. Here, we are providing live streaming details:
Hong Kong: tvN Asia, JOOX.com, ViuTVsix / ViuTV / www.viu.tv
Indonesia: Indosiar/ www.vidio.com
Japan: Mnet Japan / Mnet Smart au Smart Pass
Korea: Mnet, Olive
Malaysia: tvN Asia, Joox.com
Maldives: tvNAsia
Myanmar: tvNAsia, Joox.com
Philippines: tvN Asia, GigiaLife, gigafest.smart
Singapore: tvN Asia, mewatch.sg
Sri Lanka: tvN Asia
Taiwan: tvN Asia, friDay Video, friDay Music
Thailand: tvN Asia, JOOX.com
USA: mama.kconusa.com
Vietnam: FPT TV, Foxyv
The official ceremony will commence with the red carpet beginning at 2 pm (TH/ID Standard Time) or 3 pm (PH/SG/MY Standard Time).
Complete List of Nominees:
Best New Male Artist
- CRAVITY
- MCND
- TOO
- TREASURE
- Wei
Best New Female Artist
- cignature
- Natty
- SECRET NUMBER
- Weeekly
- woo!ah!
Best Male Artist
- Kang Daniel
- Park Jin Young
- Baekhyun
- Zico
- Taemin
Best Female Artist
- Sunmi
- IU
- Chungha
- Taeyeon
- Hwasa
Best Male Group
- EXO
- GOT7
- NCT
- MONSTA X
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Red Velvet
- MAMAMOO
- IZ*ONE
- Oh My Girl
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"
- EXO – "Obsession"
- NCT 127 – "Kick It"
- TXT – "Can't You See Me?"
- BTS – "Dynamite"
- SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"
- ITZY – "WANNABE"
- TWICE – "MORE & MORE"
- Red Velvet – "Psycho"
- IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"
- Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"
Best Dance Performance Solo
- Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"
- Sunmi – "pporappippam"
- Jessi – "NUNU NANA"
- Taemin – "Criminal"
- Hwasa – "Maria"
Best Vocal Performance Group
- WINNER – "Hold"
- Noel – "Late Night"
- NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"
- Davichi – "Dear."
- MAMAMOO – "HIP"
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"
- Baekhyun – "Candy"
- IU – "Blueming"
- Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"
- Taeyeon – "Spark"
Best Band Performance
- DAY6 – "Zombie"
- M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"
- N.Flying – "Oh really."
- LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"
- HYUKOH – "Help"
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
- Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)
- YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)
- Lee Hi – "Holo"
- Zico – "Any song"
- CHANGMO – "METEOR"
Best OST
- Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")
- Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")
- Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")
- Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")
- Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")
Best Collaboration
- Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)
- BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)
- Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"
- IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
- Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)
Song of the Year
- ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"
- Baekhyun – "Candy"
- Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")
- Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"
- BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"
- BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)
- BTS – "Dynamite"
- CHANGMO – "METEOR"
- Davichi – "Dear."
- DAY6 – "Zombie"
- EXO – "Obsession"
- Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")
- Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)
- Hwasa – "Maria"
- HYUKOH – "Help"
- ITZY – "WANNABE"
- IU – "Blueming"
- IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
- IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"
- Jessi – "NUNU NANA"
- Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")
- Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")
- Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"
- Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"
- Lee Hi – "Holo"
- LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"
- M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"
- MAMAMOO – "HIP"
- N.Flying – "Oh really."
- NCT 127 – "Kick It"
- Noel – "Late Night"
- NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"
- Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"
- Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)
- Red Velvet – "Psycho"
- Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")
- SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"
- Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"
- Sunmi – "pporappippam"
- Taemin – "Criminal"
- Taeyeon – "Spark"
- TWICE – "MORE & MORE"
- TXT – "Can't You See Me?"
- WINNER – "Hold"
- YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)
- Zico – "Any song"
- Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)
Artist of the Year
- Baekhyun
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chungha
- cignature
- CRAVITY
- EXO
- GOT7
- Hwasa
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Kang Daniel
- MAMAMOO
- MCND
- MONSTA X
- Natty
- NCT
- Oh My Girl
- Park Jin Young
- Red Velvet
- SECRET NUMBER
- SEVENTEEN
- Sunmi
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TOO
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Weeekly
- WEi
- woo!ah!
- Zico
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10
- ATEEZ
- Baek Yerin
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CHANGMO
- Chungha
- cignature
- CRAVITY
- Davichi
- DAY6
- EXO
- Giriboy
- GOT7
- HYUKOH
- ITZY
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Jessi
- Jung Seung Hwan
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Hi – "Holo"
- LEENALCHI
- MAMAMOO
- MCND
- M.C the MAX
- MONSTA X
- Natty
- NCT
- N.Flying
- Noel
- NU'EST
- Oh My Girl
- Park Jin Young
- Red Velvet
- SECRET NUMBER
- SEVENTEEN
- Sunmi
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TOO
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- Weeekly
- WEi
- WINNER
- woo!ah!
- YUMDDA
- Zico