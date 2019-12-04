Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019, the biggest award show of Korean music industry, has come to an end. Popular K-Pop bands, including BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and MAMAMOO, set the stage on fire with their live performances at the event.

As speculated by the fans, BTS came on stage with the lead single of their second album O!RUL8,2?, titled N.O. They also performed Boy With Luv and We are bulletproof pt.2. Meanwhile, MAMAMOO collaborated with JY Park for the song Who's your mama?

Check out some of the best performance by K-Pop bands at MAMA 2019:

Watch BTS performing Boy With Luv and Mikrokosmos at the award ceremony

Watch the special performance by JY Park & MAMAMOO

Watch the onstage performance of TWICE for MAMA 2019

Watch MONSTA X performing Forever and Never Die

Watch the performance of SEVENTEEN at MAMA 2019

Watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER with INTRO, Run Away and OUTRO

Watch the performance of ITZY at MAMA 2019

Watch ATEEZ with Best Performance MASH UP 2 and WONDERLAND