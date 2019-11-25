Along with scientists, entrepreneurs, engineers and businessmen, cybercriminals are really very thankful for the development in the field of technology which is providing them with an opportunity to peep into digital gadgets, steal data and sell it to the dark web. In terms of such incidents our smartphones, especially Android phones, are most vulnerable to hacking or malware attacks, it's learnt.

All around the world, people download several apps to complete their daily work. But Android users are continuously asked to be careful while downloading any app from Google Play Store as in recent years researchers have found several malware-infested apps which were installed by millions of users.

Recently, a new alert report by Check Point Research revealed that long-known vulnerabilities back from 2014 continue to exist in many popular Android apps which include big names like Facebook and Instagram. Slava Makkaveev, an expert at the security company said, "We found that three vulnerabilities of critical severity (Arbitrary Code Execution) from 2014, 2015 and 2016 still exist in hundreds of popular Android apps, including Yahoo Browser, Facebook, Instagram and WeChat."

However, here is the list of those vulnerable apps which Android users should remove from their smartphones as soon as possible.

LiveXLive app (package name com.slacker.radio): This app with over 50,000,000 downloads has a vulnerable library known as "libLibFlacWrapper.so"

Moto Voice BETA app (package name: com.motorola.audiomonitor): This app with more than 10,000,000 downloads has vulnerable libraries known as "libflacencoder.so, libvasflacencoder.so"

Yahoo! Transit app (package name: jp.co.yahoo.android.apps.transit): This apps over 10,000,000 downloads have a vulnerable library known as "libyjvoice-4.6.0.so"

Yahoo! Browser app (package name: jp.co.yahoo.android.apps.transit): It has more than 10,000,000 downloads and a vulnerable library known as "libyjvoice-4.7.0.so"

Yahoo! MAP app (package name: jp.co.yahoo.android.apps.map): Over 5,000,000 downloads and a vulnerable library is known as "libyjvoice-4.6.0.so"

Yahoo! Car navigation (package name:jp.co.yahoo.android.apps.navi): This app with more than 5,000,000 downloads has a vulnerable library known as "libyjvoice-wakeup-4.6.0.so"

Facebook: This is affected by CVE-2015-8271 form 2015

Messenger: This app is affected by CVE-2015-8271

SHAREit: This famous app is affected by CVE-2015-8271

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang: One of the most popular gaming apps, this one is affected by CVE-2015-8271

Smule: This is affected by CVE-2015-8271

JOOX Music: This app affected by CVE-2015-8271

WeChat: This one is affected by CVE-2015-8271

This one is affected by CVE-2015-8271 AliExpress: It is affected by CVE-2016-3062