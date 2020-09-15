Students of an all-girls school in Seoul, South Korea, were in for a shock as a porn video started playing during the PE online class session, recently. Parents of the students have demanded strict action against the teacher, while the teacher said that it was a mistake.

The incident occurred during physical education online class for middle school students in Seoul. Students logged into their computers on September 10 and waited for the class to begin. But to their shock they couldn't spot the teacher but saw the corner of a wall and part of TV screen displaying a porn video. The system was logged in with their teacher's ID with a message "Hi". The video was stopped after 30 seconds and a part of the teacher's body was visible on the video.

Teacher Barred from Taking Classes

The teacher was supposed to take online session for students of five classes. Students informed their parents about the porn video playing on their screens. They took the matter to the school administration and demanded action. But as soon as the administration heard of the news and saw the proof, they asked the teacher to refrain from taking any classes.

But the parents have demanded stricter action against the teacher. They have asked the school administration to cancel the teacher's rights to teach permanently. Currently the school has stopped the teacher from taking any classes till further notice. School has not taken any decision on permanent ban on his teaching rights.

Teacher Under Probe

The teacher was called in to give an explanation by the school. The teacher had said that he was broadcasting the class through his smartphone by connecting it to the TV. On September 10, while logging into the class he had left the rear camera on by mistake instead of the front-facing camera that would have displayed his face.

The teacher is being probed by the cops to find out if he had any other intentions making him play porn video during the class. Action will be initiated against the teacher based on the investigation report. The teacher is being probed under the Information and Communication Network Act.