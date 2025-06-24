Malaysia's Johor Police Probe Singapore-Registered Car for Driving Against Traffic on Expressway

Malaysia Police are looking into an incident involving a Singapore-registered vehicle driving against traffic on the Senai-Desaru Expressway at 55 kilometers per hour.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 22, Kota Tinggi police head Superintendent Yusof Othman said that the event took place about 11.31 am on Saturday, June 21.

A 12-second video of the event, shared to Community Roda Johor's Facebook page, showed the white car going in the wrong lane.

The car registered in Singapore apparently did not stop to allow the car to pass, even though it slowed down a little when it was approached by the vehicle recording the dashcam footage.

Yusof said that the driver of the vehicle was "endangering other road users" and that the case was being looked into for reckless and dangerous driving in accordance with Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987.

He asked the public to help with investigations by calling 017-479 3329 and contacting Traffic Enforcement Officer Inspector Amirul Mustakim Mustaza with any information regarding the incident.

"The police advises all road users always to stay vigilant and obey traffic laws for the safety of everyone," he added, as quoted by AsiaOne.