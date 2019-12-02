Malaysian police shot a 15-year old boy after he tried to run over a police officer in the dead of night. The incident happened in Kelantan on Monday morning when the boy driving a Perodua Kancil car was asked to stop for routine checks. The boy sped away and the police team began a chase that ended in gunshot.

The police had ordered the boy to stop because the car was being driven suspiciously through the neighborhood. Other than the 15-year-old there was a woman and a 17-year-old boy in the car. The identities of the passengers are yet to be ascertained by the police.

The Kelantan police chief, Datuk Hasanudin, said the boy drove away when the police ordered him to stop while patrolling the area at 3 in the morning. The police trailed the car for a distance, intercepted it, and ordered him to stop. The driver ignored the orders and continued to take a U-turn.

A policeman in corporal rank got out of the police vehicle to stop the suspect's car. But the boy tried to ram the car into the policeman who slipped and fell. The officer then fired three shots at the wheel, injuring the boy in the shoulder. The chief of police shared the information about the incident to the reporters on Monday morning.

After the police apprehended the boy they found out that he was shot on his left shoulder and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The other passengers were detained by the police for investigative purposes.