Malaysian Police Detains Four Men After Two Cars Crash into Mob Outside KL Nightclub; Two Injured

Malaysian police detained four men on Thursday after a video of two cars colliding with a crowd outside a Kuala Lumpur nightclub on January 29 went viral online.

The Star quoted Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief deputy commissioner Azry Akmar Ayob as saying, "As of now, four men have been arrested to assist investigations. A remand order will be obtained today."

He claimed that the victims, who were out partying, and the group of suspects had previously argued, which led to the event.

According to a media statement released by Brickfields Police Department Assistant Police Commissioner Mashariman Mahmood on January 29, a 24-year-old male witness had filed a report.

The witness reported seeing two cars—a Toyota Hilux pickup and a Toyota Vios sedan—leaving a parking lot and then being driven carelessly outside Top Plus Club, which is situated on Old Klang Road, some 10 kilometers from the well-known KL city center.

According to AC Mashariman, at least two persons were hurt when the cars crashed into a crowd outside the club; one of them was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

The extent of the injuries was not made apparent.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information on the event were urged to come forward by the police.

In a video of the incident posted on Facebook, A silver vehicle is seen speeding down a little lane as onlookers desperately attempt to get out of the way. Behind the sedan, moving at the same speed, is a white pickup.

The two cars then crashed into more pedestrians, who were furious about the initial incident outside the club, after seemingly making a U-turn into the main road.

After leaving the camera's field of view, the two cars come back and crash into the pedestrians and a person riding a motorbike a third time.

In November, a 62-year-old man in China killed 35 people and injured 45 more when he purposefully drove a compact SUV through groups of people working out outside a sports complex in the southern city of Zhuhai. This incident garnered international attention due to a similar vehicular assault case.

Fan Weiqiu received the death penalty and was put to death on January 20 for the attack, which was China's deadliest incident since 2014.