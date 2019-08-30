A woman was found dead inside a luggage bag on Monday, August 26 but when Malaysian police found the dead body of her missing husband too inside a similar bag in Alam Megah on Thursday, the case became more mysterious. Police detained two Indian nationals for their suspected involvement in the double murder case.

The 79-year-old male victim, Lim Kok Hoe's body was found in a drain and while his wife 52-year-old Tan Siew Mee's dead body was discovered stuffed in a case at Jalan Persiaran Kuala Selangor.

The dead woman was identified as Emilly, used to work as a restaurant manager in UEP Subang Jaya (USJ) and was originally from Kedah. The couple lived in a rented condominium unit in USJ.

Two suspects, who are Indian nationals aged between 19 and 25, have been detained in Kota Kemuning by the police and they are currently taken to the location where one bag was found. They are believed to be tenants in Lim's house, said Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib.

As per the police, the two suspects, who used to work as security guards at a mall in Subang Jaya, have been remanded for seven days.

The duo led the investigating team to a drain near the Alam Megah LRT station on Thursday and pointed towards the luggage bag. They also accepted that before throwing the weapons, they assaulted Tan and Lim.

After Tan's body was found by two telecommunications company technicians at Jalan Persiaran Kuala Selangor, it was identified based on a fingerprint check with the National Registration Department.

Baharudin said that the woman's post-mortem report revealed that she was stabbed 13 times on her chest and stomach. The report also showed wounds near her neck area.

This case is registered under Malaysian Penal Code Section 302 which deals with punishment for murder.