Malaysian singer and actor Mugen Rao has emerged the winner of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 season TV reality show, making it truly global beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu in India but inclusive of many Tamil people from Malaysia, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries. Mugen Rao was the first Malaysian to enter the Bigg Boss house in India.

The 24-year-old actor entered the Bigg Boss house on June 23 and spent 105 days to come out with flying colors as winner of the show that has been hosted by Tamil actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

Mugen's Tamil song Kayalvizhi went viral in 2016 on Youtube and made him an instant digital icon. He was chosen for the Bigg Boss 3 in Tamil this year as the first person from Malaysia. The show is based on popular US and UK TV show the Big Brother.

Tamil film industry choreographer Santhosh Kumar or Sandy won the second place, while Sri Lanka-based newsreader Losliya Mariyanesan settled at third and Kollywood actress Sherin Shrinagar came in fourth.

Mugen Rao started his singing career while accompanying his father on the stage. Later, he joined the songwriting-production-singing group, Random CROWNZ, that formed with his former schoolmates.

Besides singing, Mugen Rao acted as a paperboy in the Malay show "Senandung Malam" and in the show "Gerak Khas." In 2016, his music video "Kayalvizhi" got him the kind of popularity that won him entry in Tamil Bigg Boss season 3. His other music videos include "Anbe Aruyire", "Abhinaya" and "Pogiren".