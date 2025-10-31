Malaysian Man Nabbed at Woodlands Checkpoint for Smuggling S$200,000 in Foreign Currency into Singapore

A 54-year-old man was caught by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on October 23 when he allegedly tried to smuggle S$200,000 in foreign currency into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

The ICA directed the Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks and discovered the foreign currency concealed under the passenger seat, inside luggage and within a backpack.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, October 30, ICA stated that the sum amounted to S$200,000 in Bruneian currency.

Travelers who have more than S$20,000 (or its equivalent in another currency) when they enter or exit Singapore are required to declare it.

The Malaysian driver was allegedly bringing the money into Singapore on behalf of someone else, according to preliminary investigations.

The necessary electronic declaration had not been submitted by him.

Within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Singapore or departure, travelers must submit their declarations. They can use the ICA website or the MyICA Mobile app to accomplish this.

The Singapore Police Force has been tasked with looking into the matter further.