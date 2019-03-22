Malaysian citizen, Sarawakian Michael Garing, who was convict of murder in 2015 by Singapore High Court was executed at Singapore's Changi Prison on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old Michael's appeal was rejected by Singapore's Court of Appeal in 2017. The Changi Prison authorities sent a notice to the family of the convict that said the death-row inmate's execution day has decided.

The case details:

Michael and his compatriot Tony Imba, were part of a gang that conducted a robbery that not only causes serious injuries to the victims but also the death of a man in 2010.

The deceased male, who was killed by Michael and Tony, suffered a fractured skull and a severed left hand, as well as a slash wound across his neck and a back wound which was so deep that the blade was cracked.

While Tony was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the robbery incident, Michael faced the death sentence.

Earlier the Malaysian government stated that they would submit a letter to the Republic to revoke the death sentence, Michael's parents had also petitioned the Singapore Government for clemency.

Criticism by human rights group:

A Malaysian human rights group called Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) criticized the process of sending such short notice to Michael's family before the execution. LFL's N Surendran said that the family was informed by the letter to make 'necessary funeral arrangements' and as per the group short notice is also disturbing, as well as 'a cause for concern.'

"It gives the family scant time to spend with Michael in his final days and to make preparations," said Surendran adding that while Michael should pay for his crime, the convict must have given at least one chance to undergo rehabilitation.

"The death penalty has never been proven to be a deterrent to serious crime. Killing Michael only entrenches the culture of violence, and will not make Singaporeans any safer in their daily lives," Surendran said.

What Singapore law says?

The law clearly stated that the families are informed on Monday of the week of the execution so that the families of foreign death-row inmates will get roughly a week time to arrange a visit to the inmate.

It also says that from the time when they are informed to the day of execution, family members are to make funeral arrangements and choose clothes for the inmate to wear during a pre-execution photo session and later the pictures are sent to the families.