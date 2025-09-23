Malaysian Man Arrested After 3.8Kg of Drugs Seized from Car at Singapore's Tuas Checkpoint

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, September 20, was taken into custody at Tuas Checkpoint after more than 3.8 kg of drugs were discovered in his vehicle.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement on Tuesday, September 23, that the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $272,000.

The Malaysian man was arrested after ICA officers discovered two black bundles hidden in the car's rear boot panel that were thought to contain controlled substances.

Six more black bundles were discovered by CNB officers during additional inspections of the Malaysian-registered vehicle, concealed in different compartments.

A total of 1.908kg of heroin, 1.655kg of cannabis and 268g of methamphetamine, or Ice, were seized.

According to the authorities, the drugs could sustain the addiction of roughly 1,300 abusers for a week.

The death penalty may be applied to those found guilty of importing or exporting more than 15g of pure heroin, 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis.

The investigations are still going on.

This comes after a multilateral drug bust in which five countries seized nearly 110 kg of methamphetamine.

It is thought that the drugs were imported into the US from Mexico in order to be delivered to more profitable markets in the Asia-Pacific area.

Cooperation and intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies from the United States, Singapore, Brunei, New Zealand, and Australia led to the bust.