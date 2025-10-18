Malaysian Man, 22, Charged Over Suspected Government Official Impersonation Scam in Singapore

A 22-year-old Malaysian man was charged on Friday, October 17, for his suspected involvement in three separate cases of Government Official Impersonation Scam (GOIS).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received three reports of GOIS involving the impersonation of a government official purportedly from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on October 11 and October 14.

SPF said, "In the cases, the victims had allegedly handed over gold jewellery and more than S$32,000 in cash to an unknown man, after being instructed by the scammer to do so. The victims were told that they had been implicated in money-laundering investigations and instructed to make cash withdrawals from their bank accounts for the purposes of investigations."

The officers from the Anti-Scam Command established the identity of the unknown man and arrested him on Thursday, October 16, when he re-entered Singapore.

According to preliminary investigations, the man is thought to be connected to other cases of a similar nature and was allegedly assigned by unidentified individuals to retrieve money and valuables from GOIS victims.

The aforementioned unidentified individuals were then given the money and valuables that had been gathered. More than S$5,500 in cash and jewelry were found and taken from the man by the police.

In accordance with Section 51(1)(a) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, in conjunction with Sections 109 and 108B of the Penal Code 1871, the man was accused of aiding another in keeping the proceeds of criminal activity. The offense entails a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the police said.

SPF also warned the public never to transfer monies, hand monies or other valuables to any unknown persons or persons whose identity you did not verify.