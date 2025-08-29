Malaysian Man, 20, Arrested After UOB Staff Expose Government Official Impersonation Scam in Singapore

A 20-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of government official impersonation scam ("GOIS").

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a call for assistance from United Overseas Bank (UOB) on Wednesday, August 27, about a suspicious over-the-counter cash cheque withdrawal request by a man at one of their branches at about 5.30 pm.

The officers of the Anti-Scam Command (ASCom) and Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man through investigations and close collaboration with vigilant bank staff and arrested him within an hour of the report.

SPF said, "Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly facilitated cash cheque encashments amounting to S$200,000 in relation to a report of GOIS involving the impersonation of a government official purportedly from the Singapore Police Force."

"A 62-year-old victim was allegedly told that she had been implicated in a case and was required to surrender funds for investigative purposes," added SPF.

The victim allegedly gave the man a checkbook with pre-signed blank pages after being instructed to do so by the scammers. The scammers had also allegedly told her to confirm the transactions in case the banks called to ask for clarifications.

Before UOB notified the police, investigations also showed that the man subsequently cashed cash checks at various bank locations.

A subsequent attempt at encashment was thwarted by the ASCom's prompt intervention and UOB's swift escalation, averting additional losses of S$50,000. He was found in possession of a checkbook, which was confiscated as evidence in court.

The man had allegedly previously traveled to Singapore in August 2025 to pick up and deliver money on behalf of the scam syndicate, according to extensive ground inquiries and follow-up investigations. He is thought to be helping the scam syndicate keep the profits from illegal activity, according to preliminary investigations.

In accordance with Section 51 of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, the man will face charges in court on Friday, August 29, for aiding another in keeping the proceeds of illegal activity. The offense is punishable by up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to half a million dollars, or both.