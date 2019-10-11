Entrepreneur Amber Leong, who is the first ever Malaysian to be featured in the hit television show Shark Tank, convinced investors Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner with her business pitch and struck a whopping $1.1 million deal, in exchange of a 20 percent stake in her company, US business magazine Inc reported.

Amber Leong, who started the company Circadian Optics, sells small light therapy lamps which help in regulating the human body's circadian rhythm. Her light invention helps a person to overcome disrupted sleep patterns and the investors were pretty much impressed with her idea and technology and invested in her firm, as sleep distress is haunting millions around the world, all thanks to the hectic modern lifestyle.

An enigmatic Amber introduced herself as a "girl from a small town in Malaysia" and went on to pitch her start-up. "Today, all of us slog away inside a dark office all day. We're not getting enough light, and this is disrupting our body clock and making us tired and unhealthy," she was quoted by Inc as telling the investors on Shark Tank.

She went on to explain that she's seeking a business partner who can expand her business into the retail market and pitched 10 percent stake in her company Circadian Optics. Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner gave her the bonanza of her life by buying a 20 percent stake instead.

Circadian Optics was founded by Amber Leong and her husband Kin Mun Chew in 2016 and reports state that the company has scaled up its online sales to a whopping $ 4 Million. Experts predict that the company has very good potential and the sale might increase to $5.6 million by the end of 2020.

As of now, the company is valued at $7.5 million, although this was challenged by the Shark Tank investors and more clarity regarding the same is needed.

In the show, Amber also spoke about her childhood and said that it was her dream to move to the United States to find a better life. She convinced her parents that she'd join college in the US and took out their retirement funds and booked a one-way ticket to America. After completing her studies in finance, she launched Circadian Optics with her husband.