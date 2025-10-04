Malaysian Man Arrested, Over 400 Packs of Contraband Cigarettes Seized at Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint

A 32-year-old Malaysian man was arrested after he attempted to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore using a Malaysia-registered motorcycle on September 30.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 2, that its officers had ordered the vehicle for additional checks based on information received from the Integrated Targeting Centre.

More than 400 packages of duty-unpaid cigarettes were later discovered and removed from the motorcycle's side fairings.

A video on the ICA's Facebook page showed investigators taking cigarette packets from black plastic bags and black boxes stashed throughout the motorcycle.

The ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre employs data analytics to evaluate travelers, vehicles, and goods before they arrive in Singapore. Those thought to be at greater risk are highlighted for inspection upon arrival.

The ICA stated that the case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.