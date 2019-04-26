Malaysia's Ministry of Transport said on Thursday, April 25 that they will enforce mandatory registration for all the foreign vehicles, entering from Singapore, starting from October 1, 2019.

As per the Malaysian government before entering in the country, travellers need to be registered under Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme, which is expected to be carried out in three stages, starting with the Causeway and Second Link, then Malaysia-Thai border, followed by the border between Malaysia with Brunei as well as Indonesia.

It should be noted that the registration procedure can be done online through the website of Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia (Road Transport Department).

In a statement, the government said, "Once registered, the owner of the vehicle will receive an e-mail notification to schedule an appointment for the installation of the VEP-RFID (radio-frequency identification) tag," adding that the registration for each motor vehicle will be valid for a period of five years.

The implementation plan of the VEP scheme has been delayed several times as the Malaysian authorities said that they needed more time to fine-tune the system.

It is important to know that the neighbouring country Singapore, already has an existing S$6.60 road charge for the foreign vehicles, entering via Johor, though it has nothing to do with the new VEP scheme. Singapore also charges S$35 VEP fee per day after the first 10 days in the country.