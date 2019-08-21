Indian Islamic leader and controversial televangelist Zakir Naik has been banned from speaking his mind in Malaysia, including the social media, amid reports of his remarks aimed at dividing Muslims and Hindus.

Announcing the ban, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said on Wednesday, August 21, that the ban will be in force until a probe against the fugitive preacher from India is completed, reported state news agency Bernama.

Zakir has been prohibited from making any further speeches after the furore over his remarks made in Kelantan recently, which had caused public uneasiness and confusion, forcing the police to initiate a probe.

"We will get the facts on what actually transpired," said the police chief. "With this directive, all state police chiefs are responsible to advise any parties having plans to invite Zakir to give public lectures not to do so," he told Bernama. "It is clear that we don't want these religious lectures, forums to include political issues. It is inappropriate for religious lectures to include political issues, whether local or international."

Zakir Naik is facing charges for alleged money laundering in India and for terrorism link. He fled India and was granted asylum by Malaysia. If he is deportated to India now, he would face trial.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad described Zakir's remarks as "overstepped" since the latter had asked ethnic Chinese in Malaysia to "go back" and questioned the loyalty of Malaysian-Indians during his speeches."If any (other) country wants to have him, they are welcome," Mahathir said.

Zakir's remarks led to an outburst of anger among the Malaysian-Indian community and the Chinese community alike. even the Malaysian cabinet discussed the permanent residency of Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Wednesday, with three ministers of Indian origin demanding his expulsion from the sensitive multi-ethnic nation.

Naik, who has fled India three years ago, has come under fire for his recent remarks that Hindus in Malaysia had "100 times more rights" than the Muslims in India. Muslims constitute 60 percent of Malaysia's 32 million population while the rest are mostly ethnic Chinese and Indians, most of whom are Hindus.

"We have expressed our position, which is that action must be taken and that Zakir Naik should no longer be allowed to remain in Malaysia," Gobind Singh Deo, minister of communications and multimedia, said in a statement. "The prime minister has taken note of our concerns. We leave it to him to consider the position and to decide soonest possible what will be done to deal with the problem," he added.

M Kulasegaran, minister of human resources, and Xavier Jayakumar, the minister of water, land and natural resources, also urged Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to expel Zakir Naik. Rejecting the allegations, Naik said his detractors were quoting him out of context.

"My praise of the Malaysian government for its Islamic and fair treatment of Hindu minorities is being twisted and misquoted to suit political gains and create communal rifts," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation was banned in India in 2016 for encouraging and aiding its followers to "promote or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups."

(With inputs from agencies)