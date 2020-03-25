The prime minister of Malaysia extended the two-week virtual lockdown on Wednesday till April 14 due to the continuous surge in the coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the country, which has recorded the highest number of infections in southeast Asia.

Muhyiddin Yassin said the country had 172 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday noon, taking the total to 1796, with 17 deaths. The original restrictions were until March 31. He also said that he will announce a comprehensive people-oriented economic stimulus package on Friday.

COVID-19 global crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir in the world claiming the lives of over 16,000 and infecting more than 400,000 worldwide. The virus which originated from he Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has affected the world in major way.

The WHO has announced it as a pandemic and the new epicentre of the virus has shifted to Europe. Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths due to the virus followed by the country from where it originated, China.

(With agency inputs)