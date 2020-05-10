The government of Malaysia extended the time of the movement and business curbs by another four weeks to June 9, amidst the gradual reopening of economic activity halted by the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, businesses were allowed to resume business as usual, albeit under strict health guidelines, after having to close shop for two months as health authorities worked to contain the pandemic. Malaysia has so far reported 6,589 cases with 108 deaths.

Malaysia's fight against Coronavirus

Existing rules under a conditional movement control order remain in place until the new expiry date in June, which include practising strict hygiene and social distancing, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Sunday.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir claiming the lives of more than 270,000 worldwide and also infected four million people globally. The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries.

