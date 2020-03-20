Malaysia are going to deploy the army from Sunday for assisting the police in enforcing a restricted movement order which is aimed at containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19, as per the government.

Friday's announcement follows curbs imposed on travel and businesses this week, as infections spiked to 900, with two dead. The majority of cases have been linked to a gathering of 16,000 Muslim missionaries late last month.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times. The virus outbreak has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people while infecting more than 244,000 people worldwide.

The most affected country is China followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea.

