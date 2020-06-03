The health authorities of Malaysia confirmed 93 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus 7,970. The health ministry further reported no new deaths as the death toll stayed at 115.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 380,000 globally and infected over 6.3 million people worldwide. The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries globally and is currently spreading like wildfire.

Malaysia Tackles COVID-19

The deadly virus outbreak has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists all around the world are trying to find a cure to the disease but it is yet to be found. The nations had imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, they are again slowly lifting the restrictions.

The global economy that went into a standstill as the major countries imposed lockdowns has started to get back on track. But it will be tough for the world to recover from the losses incurred due to the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)