Malaysia confirmed 84 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the country to 5,389, as reported by the health officials of the nation along with a single death which took the death toll to 89.

COVID-19 crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has infected over two million people in the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 160,000 globally. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province hs created havoc in the world in recent times.

The deadly virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic and the worst affected countries are the US, Spain and Italy followed by many others. The virus will now has spread to over 170 countries and is on a spreading spree as the cases are increasing daily.

(With agency inputs)