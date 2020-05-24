The coronavirus or COVID-19 case tally in Malaysia increased by 60 new cases taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 7,245, the health ministry stated on Sunday whereas the number of fatalities remained at 115.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a majors stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 340,000 people globally and infecting more than 5.3 million people worldwide. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

Malaysia Reports 60 New Coronavirus Cases

The world economy which has come to a standstill ad the nations imposed complete or partial lockdown is trying to get back on track as the countries are slowly lifting the shutdowns imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The US is the worst affected country due to the outbreak followed by Russia and Brazil. The major nations around the world are still grappling to tackle the spread of the deadly novel virus.

