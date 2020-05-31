Malaysia confirmed 57 new cases of the coronavirus or COVUID-19 on Sunday taking the total to 7,819 but the death toll did not increase as the toll stood at 115, the health ministry stated on Twitter.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world infecting more than six million people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 369,000 people globally. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

Coronavirus Crisis

The outbreak has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia and the numbers are increasing regularly. The major nations are currently trying to reopen their economy to get back on track but the virus outbreak has probably started a recession worldwide.

