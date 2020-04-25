Malaysia confirmed 51 new coronavirus or COVID-19 infection cases and also two deaths on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 5,742 with 98 fatalities, the health ministry stated in a news conference.

Global pandemic

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major site around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 190,000 people globally and infecting over 2.7 million people worldwide.

The deadly novel virus outbreak that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has been described by the WHO as a pandemic. The virus has spread to more than 170 countries with the US being the most affected followed by Spain, Italy.

