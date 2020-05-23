Malaysia confirmed 48 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of the infection cases in the country to 7,185. The health ministry f the country stated that no new deaths got recorded, as the fatalities number remained at 115.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 330,000 people worldwide while the number of infections crossed 5.2 million people globally. The virus outbreak which originated probably from the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected people in more than 170 countries worldwide and is currently spreading like wildfire.

Malaysia's Tackling of Coronavirus

The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Russia and Brazil. Scientists around the world are currently struggling to find a vaccine for the deadly novel virus as the major countries are grappling to tackle the virus outbreak currently.

(With agency inputs)