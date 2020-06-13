Malaysia confirmed 43 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases of the deadly novel virus in the country to 8,445. The health ministry also reported one new fatality, taking the total number of deaths due to the outbreak to 120.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 426,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Malaysia Fights Coronavirus

The virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire as scientists are working to find a cure for the deadly disease that has left the world in a fix in recent times. The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia. Even though the nations the slowly relaxing the lockdowns that were imposed to contain the spread of the virus the number of cases is not falling.

(With agency inputs)