Malaysia confirmed 38 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 with no new deaths, as stated by Noor Hisham Abdullah who is the secretary-general of the country's Ministry of Health at a press conference.

It has so far recorded a total of 5,780 infections, with 98 fatalities. The virus outbreak has created a majors stir in the country in recent times affecting the economy of the Asian nation tremendously.

COVID-19 pandemic effects

The deadly virus has claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people globally while infecting over 2.8 million people worldwide. The virus outbreak which probably originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

The US is the most affected country due to the coronavirus followed by Spain and Italy. The researchers are working on a vaccine to fight the deadly COVID-19 as clinical trials have already started in a few countries.

