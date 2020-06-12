Malaysia confirmed 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases to 8,402 infections. the health ministry also confirmed one more death taking the total number of fatalities to 119.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.5 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 420,000 people globally in over 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia and India.

The scientists are currently working to find a cure for the deadly novel virus that had forced the major nations to impose lockdowns. The countries are slowly restarting their economy by relaxing the restrictions.

(With agency inputs)