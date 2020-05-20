The health ministry of Malaysia confirmed 31 new cases of the coronavirus taking the total number of cases to 7,009, on Wednesday. No new deaths were recorded in the nation leaving the total number of deaths at 114.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 320,000 people globally and fingering over 4.9 million people worldwide. The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan has spread to more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 Outbreak

The US is the worst affected followed by Russia and Brazil. The scientists and researchers around the world are working to find a vaccine for the disease as the major nations are grappling to fight against the deadly virus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)