Malaysia confirmed 22 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the country to 6,894 along with 113 deaths due to the novel virus outbreak, as reported by the health ministry.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 310,000 people globally and infecting over 4.6 million people worldwide. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan has spread t more than 170 countries.

Malaysia confirms 22 new Coronavirus cases

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Russia and the UK. The scientists are finding a cure for the virus as the nations are currently easing the lockdowns that were imposed to restrict the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)